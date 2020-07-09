Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook residents raise a flag for their local law enforcement

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 2:51pm

- Local residents present gift cards to Lt. Arnold Aldana for the deputies at the Fallbrook substation during an organized drive-by show of appreciation, July 2. The gift cards were bought from local restaurants.

Lexington Howe

Staff Writer

Classic vintage cars drove by the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation, their drivers honking as they waved American flags and showed their support for their local law enforcement.

A local Fallbrook resident helped organize the drive-by, including rallying the community to pitch in and get department personnel gift cards that they could use at local restaurants in town.

"I started with my dance group, the Fallbrook Country Line Dancers, and then realized that I needed a few more people, and so I just got a hold of a bunch of friends and everyone said yes. It was amaz...



