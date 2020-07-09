Fallbrook residents raise a flag for their local law enforcement
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 2:51pm
Lexington Howe
Staff Writer
Classic vintage cars drove by the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation, their drivers honking as they waved American flags and showed their support for their local law enforcement.
A local Fallbrook resident helped organize the drive-by, including rallying the community to pitch in and get department personnel gift cards that they could use at local restaurants in town.
"I started with my dance group, the Fallbrook Country Line Dancers, and then realized that I needed a few more people, and so I just got a hold of a bunch of friends and everyone said yes. It was amaz...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)