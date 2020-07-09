Supervisors deny Lilac Hills Ranch

With a divided vote, the San Diego County board of supervisors denied the Lilac Hills Ranch project June 24.

A 4-1 vote, with Jim Desmond opposed, denied the general plan amendment, specific plan, rezone, tentative parcel maps, Major Use Permit and site plan for the proposed Lilac Hills Ranch development. The four supervisors who voted for denial cited a combination of fire risk and deviation from the county's general plan.

"This project is too intense and too dangerous," Supervisor Dianne Jacob said.

Desmond preferred to refer the project back to staff so that vegetation clearing issues co...