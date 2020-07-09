Tatis Jr. hopes to stay healthy during 60-game sprint
BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Fernando Tatis Jr. has become one of the faces of the San Diego Padres, with or without a facemask.
The exciting young shortstop has been taking coronavirus protocols seriously, including wearing a mask during summer camp workouts. He even wore one during a Zoom session with the media. The 21-year-old Tatis wants to play as much of the 60-game season as possible while keeping his teammates safe, even if only one other Padres player, outfielder Franchy Cordero, has regularly worn a mask on the field.
It's one more factor that makes Tatis stan...
