Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Tatis Jr. hopes to stay healthy during 60-game sprint

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2020 at 1:51pm

In this July 6, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. bats during baseball training in San Diego. Tatis, has become one of the faces of the San Diego Padres, with or without a facemask. The exciting young shortstop has been taking coronavirus protocols seriously, including wearing a mask during summer camp workouts. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)

BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Fernando Tatis Jr. has become one of the faces of the San Diego Padres, with or without a facemask.

The exciting young shortstop has been taking coronavirus protocols seriously, including wearing a mask during summer camp workouts. He even wore one during a Zoom session with the media. The 21-year-old Tatis wants to play as much of the 60-game season as possible while keeping his teammates safe, even if only one other Padres player, outfielder Franchy Cordero, has regularly worn a mask on the field.

It's one more factor that makes Tatis stan...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/14/2020 14:01