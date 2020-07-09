Tatis Jr. hopes to stay healthy during 60-game sprint

In this July 6, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. bats during baseball training in San Diego. Tatis, has become one of the faces of the San Diego Padres, with or without a facemask. The exciting young shortstop has been taking coronavirus protocols seriously, including wearing a mask during summer camp workouts. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)

BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Fernando Tatis Jr. has become one of the faces of the San Diego Padres, with or without a facemask.

The exciting young shortstop has been taking coronavirus protocols seriously, including wearing a mask during summer camp workouts. He even wore one during a Zoom session with the media. The 21-year-old Tatis wants to play as much of the 60-game season as possible while keeping his teammates safe, even if only one other Padres player, outfielder Franchy Cordero, has regularly worn a mask on the field.

It's one more factor that makes Tatis stan...