Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Church singing ban strikes sour note with California pastor

 
Last updated 7/10/2020 at 5:27pm

DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - Crossroads Community Church Senior Pastor Jim Clark wants to keep his 1,500 parishioners safe during the coronavirus pandemic but he's drawing the line at a new California ban on singing or chanting at religious services.

"I said enough's enough," Clark said. "We will be singing and praising the Lord. ... We don't chant, but if we did chant, we'd be chanting too."

The California ban was one of a number of restrictions on indoor businesses and gatherings put in place last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom amid fast-rising virus cases and hospitalizatio...



