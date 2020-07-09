Church singing ban strikes sour note with California pastor
DON THOMPSON
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) - Crossroads Community Church Senior Pastor Jim Clark wants to keep his 1,500 parishioners safe during the coronavirus pandemic but he's drawing the line at a new California ban on singing or chanting at religious services.
"I said enough's enough," Clark said. "We will be singing and praising the Lord. ... We don't chant, but if we did chant, we'd be chanting too."
The California ban was one of a number of restrictions on indoor businesses and gatherings put in place last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom amid fast-rising virus cases and hospitalizatio...
