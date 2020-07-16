Air traffic control keeps aircraft flying, landing safely aboard Camp Pendleton

Staff Sgt. Benjamin Yearick, the air traffic control chief with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, looks out over the flight line while observing flight operations on the air station Tuesday, June 30.

Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton

The air traffic control tower on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton coordinates all incoming and outgoing flights from the air station to ensure safety and efficient flight operations while Marines conduct training.

"Communication with the aircraft landing and on the ground is very important," Lance Cpl. Sean Carter, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron at Camp Pendleton, said. "My job is to give clearance to pilots while they are taxiing across the air station."

The air traff...