Air traffic control keeps aircraft flying, landing safely aboard Camp Pendleton
Last updated 7/15/2020 at 8:29am
Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels
U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton
The air traffic control tower on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton coordinates all incoming and outgoing flights from the air station to ensure safety and efficient flight operations while Marines conduct training.
"Communication with the aircraft landing and on the ground is very important," Lance Cpl. Sean Carter, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron at Camp Pendleton, said. "My job is to give clearance to pilots while they are taxiing across the air station."
The air traff...
