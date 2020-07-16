Four San Luis Rey horses win on Opening Day at Del Mar

Four horses stabled at the San Luis Rey Training Center won races on Opening Day of this year's Del Mar Thoroughbred Club summer meet July 10.

Aqua Seaform Shame was the winner of the second race; Polar Wind won the fifth race; Righteously finished first in the sixth race, and the 10-race card concluded with Julius defeating the rest of the competition.

The second race was a five-furlong turf race for fillies and mares 3 years old and upward. Aqua Seaform Shame, who is trained by Richard Baltas, was one of six horses in the race. Aqua Seaform Shame and jockey Ruben Fuentes broke fourth.

T...