High school fall sports looking more likely to start in 2021
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 7:20pm
When two of the largest school districts in the state announced Monday, July 13, that they would begin the 2020-21 school year with online learning only in schools – two of the biggest dominoes fell pertaining to whether high school athletics will return with fall competition in late August.
More and more, it is looking likely that the California Interscholastic Federation will decide July 20 to push fall sports back to at least January.
If they do so, it would likely closely mirror the move made by the California Community College Athletic Association which announced July 9 that fall sp...
