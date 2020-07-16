Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

High school fall sports looking more likely to start in 2021

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/17/2020 at 7:20pm

Village News/Jeff Pack photo

More and more people think that stadiums like this one at Fallbrook High School will likely remain empty this fall when the California Interscholastic Federation makes a decision on how to move forward with high school athletics July 20. Since several large school districts have decided to start the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning only, some people believe CIF will follow suit and delay sports competition until early 2021.

When two of the largest school districts in the state announced Monday, July 13, that they would begin the 2020-21 school year with online learning only in schools – two of the biggest dominoes fell pertaining to whether high school athletics will return with fall competition in late August.

More and more, it is looking likely that the California Interscholastic Federation will decide July 20 to push fall sports back to at least January.

If they do so, it would likely closely mirror the move made by the California Community College Athletic Association which announced July 9 that fall sp...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/18/2020 03:34