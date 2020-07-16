High school fall sports looking more likely to start in 2021

More and more people think that stadiums like this one at Fallbrook High School will likely remain empty this fall when the California Interscholastic Federation makes a decision on how to move forward with high school athletics July 20. Since several large school districts have decided to start the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning only, some people believe CIF will follow suit and delay sports competition until early 2021.

When two of the largest school districts in the state announced Monday, July 13, that they would begin the 2020-21 school year with online learning only in schools – two of the biggest dominoes fell pertaining to whether high school athletics will return with fall competition in late August.

More and more, it is looking likely that the California Interscholastic Federation will decide July 20 to push fall sports back to at least January.

If they do so, it would likely closely mirror the move made by the California Community College Athletic Association which announced July 9 that fall sp...