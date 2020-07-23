Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Filing period to open for property tax assessment appeals

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/24/2020 at 3:02am



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – San Diego County residents and businesses who disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2020-2021 fiscal year may file an application to appeal their value until Nov. 30.

Andrew Potter, county clerk of the Assessment Appeals Boards, announced the filing period Thursday, July 16.

Applications and information booklets are available on the county’s website at http://www.sdcounty.ca.gov/cob/aab/index.html.

To file an appeal application, taxpayers should know their parcel or tax bill number and property address, and they must state their opinion of the propert...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/24/2020 04:34