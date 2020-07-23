Filing period to open for property tax assessment appeals

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – San Diego County residents and businesses who disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2020-2021 fiscal year may file an application to appeal their value until Nov. 30.

Andrew Potter, county clerk of the Assessment Appeals Boards, announced the filing period Thursday, July 16.

Applications and information booklets are available on the county’s website at http://www.sdcounty.ca.gov/cob/aab/index.html.

To file an appeal application, taxpayers should know their parcel or tax bill number and property address, and they must state their opinion of the propert...