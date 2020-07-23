Temecula resident's Star Wars artwork licensed by Lucasfilm

Temecula native Devin Schoeffler works on his first trilogy poster for "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and receives licensing through ACME Archives Ltd. and Lucasfilm Ltd.

What started off as a hobby for one Temecula resident has turned into a licensed project with Lucasfilm Ltd.

Deven Schoeffler, 39, said he grew up watching the original Star Wars films with his father.

"We would watch them on our little color TV; we'd watch the VHS tapes," Schoeffler said. "I've always been a fan of just drawing the aesthetics of Star Wars, (they) were just really appealing, everything about them was super cool."

Schoeffler attended Rancho Elementary School, Margarita Middle School and Temecula Valley High School. In high school, Schoeffler learned graphic design for the f...