Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lexington Howe
Staff Writer 

Temecula resident's Star Wars artwork licensed by Lucasfilm

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/23/2020 at 8:17am

Temecula native Devin Schoeffler works on his first trilogy poster for "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and receives licensing through ACME Archives Ltd. and Lucasfilm Ltd.

What started off as a hobby for one Temecula resident has turned into a licensed project with Lucasfilm Ltd.

Deven Schoeffler, 39, said he grew up watching the original Star Wars films with his father.

"We would watch them on our little color TV; we'd watch the VHS tapes," Schoeffler said. "I've always been a fan of just drawing the aesthetics of Star Wars, (they) were just really appealing, everything about them was super cool."

Schoeffler attended Rancho Elementary School, Margarita Middle School and Temecula Valley High School. In high school, Schoeffler learned graphic design for the f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/23/2020 14:25