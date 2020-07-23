Aging in the time of COVID 19: Social distancing or social isolation?

We all hear and understand the cry for social distancing given the COVID-19 public health pandemic we have been dealing with for the past several months. The primary goal is to prevent transmission of the infection to high-risk people, such as older adults.

Social distancing, however, can be helpful or harmful depending on the motivations of those who practice it. Acting out of fear and anxiety, some people engage in bunker-style mentality, hoarding supplies (i.e., toilet paper depletion) and shutting themselves off from others entirely.

Conversely, social distancing with the intent to prot...