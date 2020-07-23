Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local company donates engraved plaques

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/24/2020 at 1:57am

Vince Ross accepts a new Marine Corps plaque for the Military Memorial Wall from Candace Graham of Eternal Memorials & Monuments Company.

FALLBROOK - Another gift for the Military Memorial Wall, located in Vince Ross Village Square, was donated by the Eternal Memorials & Monuments Company. The new Marine Corp plaque, one of many gifts from the Fallbrook company, was presented to the Fallbrook Village Association to replace the original plaque.

Owned by Ward and Candace Graham, the company has been donating engraved plaques to

the FVA for over 20 years. They have designed and installed these plaques and engraved hundreds of names on them over the years.

They have also engraved other plaques for donors and the art that started...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/24/2020 04:38