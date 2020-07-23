Local company donates engraved plaques

Vince Ross accepts a new Marine Corps plaque for the Military Memorial Wall from Candace Graham of Eternal Memorials & Monuments Company.

FALLBROOK - Another gift for the Military Memorial Wall, located in Vince Ross Village Square, was donated by the Eternal Memorials & Monuments Company. The new Marine Corp plaque, one of many gifts from the Fallbrook company, was presented to the Fallbrook Village Association to replace the original plaque.

Owned by Ward and Candace Graham, the company has been donating engraved plaques to

the FVA for over 20 years. They have designed and installed these plaques and engraved hundreds of names on them over the years.

They have also engraved other plaques for donors and the art that started...