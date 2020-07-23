CIF pushes high school sports back to December

Football teams could play their first games Jan. 8 if the CIF San Diego Section lines its schedule up with the nearby CIF Southern Section's schedule. On Monday, the state CIF office announced that high school sports will change from a three-season schedule to a two-season schedule.

For hundreds of thousands of high school athletes in the State of California, they finally have an answer as to when they can begin competing at local high schools during the 2020-21 school year.

For now.

The California Interscholastic Federation, along with the help of the 10 regional sections, announced Monday, July 20, that there will be a modified sports season schedule for the upcoming school year that breaks the sports into two groups – fall and spring – instead of the traditional three group system.

"It is anticipated that most section start dates will commence in December 2020...