By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

How to protect yourself from COVID-19 when immunocompromised

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 12:25pm

Cancer patients, along with others who are immunocompromised, should take special precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic

Many medical conditions and treatments can weaken a person's immune system making them immunocompromised, including cancer, organ or bone marrow transplants, HIV, genetic immune deficiencies and even use of certain medications. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect tens of thousands of people locally it is important now more than ever for those with compromised immune systems to know how to protect themselves from the illness.

