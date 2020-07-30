529 new cases, four new COVID-19 deaths in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials Saturday reported 529 newly confirmed cases and four additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the county's totals to 29,577 cases and 565 deaths.

Three new community outbreaks of COVID-19 were identified Friday, raising the number of outbreaks in the past week to 40. One outbreak was in a restaurant/bar, another in a gym, the other in a government setting.

The number of outbreaks far exceeds the county's goal of fewer than seven in a seven-day span. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.

Of the 9,161 tests reported Friday, 6% were positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 5.4%. The state's target is fewer than 8% of tests returning positive.

Of the total positive cases, 2,551 -- or 8.6% -- required hospitalization and 650 -- or 2.2% -- were admitted to an intensive care unit.

Locally, Bonsall added one new case with 34 overall, Pala added one with 49, and Fallbrook added four more cases with 296 reported.

The four people whose deaths were reported Friday were men who died between July 24 and July 31. Their ages ranged from 55 to 82. All had underlying medical conditions, as have 95% of those who have died from the illness.

According to county data, 57% of adult San Diego County residents have underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart and lung

disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity. These conditions put such people at higher risk for serious illness should they contract COVID-19.

Of the total hospitalized during the pandemic due to the illness, 71% have been 50 or older. The highest age group testing positive for the illness are those 20-29, and that group is also least likely to take precautionary measures to avoid spreading the illness, a county statement said.

``Some San Diegans think they're not going to get sick and therefore are not following the public health guidance,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. ``What they don't realize is that they could get infected and pass the virus to others who are vulnerable.''

An amendment to the county's public health order, which went into effect Wednesday morning, now requires all employers to inform employees of any COVID-19 outbreaks or cases at a place of business. Previously, the county recommended employers disclose outbreak information but did not require it.

``We are continually adjusting and making refinements,'' Fletcher said. ``We believe most entities are acting responsibly, but this will ensure employers inform their employees.''

Speaking at the county's daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Fletcher and county Supervisor Greg Cox said the county is rapidly attempting

to recruit more Spanish-speaking contact tracers and investigators and increase testing in the South Bay, where communities are reporting the highest rates of COVID-19 in the county. The percentage of Latino contact tracers and investigators hired by the county is currently 25%.

The head of the Chicano Federation of San Diego County was critical of the county's response, saying it had not taken actions to reflect its demographics in contact tracers -- an inaction that could be exacerbating cases and reporting in the county's Latino population.