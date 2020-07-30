FUHSD board renews contract with Apex, discusses long-term objectives

Lou Obermeyer facilitates a group workshop discussion with the Fallbrook Union High School District board of trustees regarding short and long-term objectives for the board going forward.

During the Monday, July 27, Fallbrook Union High School District special board meeting, the board of trustees voted 4-0 to renew the district's contract with Apex for the upcoming school year.

Trustee Lee De Meo was unable to attend the meeting and did not vote on the issue.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mandate from Gov. Gavin Newsom for districts to begin the school year with distance learning, the district has expanded its license from the 250-student license it normally pays for to a license for all students.

