Pandemic, economic crises impact new county budget

COVID-19, the economic crisis and worldwide calls for social justice and racial equality – events impacting nearly every one of us are also transforming the County’s new budget.

The recommended $6.4 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 was released Monday, July 20.

The total shows an increase of $159 million or 2.5% over the previous budget and includes $100 million to fight the COVID-19 public health crisis. The recommended budget also calls for dipping into the county’s reserves.

The pandemic coupled with the economic downturn are slashing revenu...