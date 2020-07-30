Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Pandemic, economic crises impact new county budget

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2020 at 11:15am



COVID-19, the economic crisis and worldwide calls for social justice and racial equality – events impacting nearly every one of us are also transforming the County’s new budget.

The recommended $6.4 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 was released Monday, July 20.

The total shows an increase of $159 million or 2.5% over the previous budget and includes $100 million to fight the COVID-19 public health crisis. The recommended budget also calls for dipping into the county’s reserves.

The pandemic coupled with the economic downturn are slashing revenu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/30/2020 21:14