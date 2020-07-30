Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2020 at 5:32pm



SHERIFF’S LOG

July 11

1400 block Los Amigos Battery

400 block Galician Ct Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

July 12

300 block E. Alvarado St Missing person

700 block Alturas Ln Vehicle burglary

500 block Teran Dr Vandalism

July 13

3100 block Via de Todos Santos Vehicle burglary

200 block W. Ash St Armed robbery

July 19

100 block S. Main Ave Vehicle vandalism

July 20

4700 block Panache Dr Arrest: Possession of stolen vehicle

Mohegan Ln @ Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

300 block W. Clemmens Ln Vehicle burglary

900 block Al...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/30/2020 21:43