SHERIFF’S LOG
July 11
1400 block Los Amigos Battery
400 block Galician Ct Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
July 12
300 block E. Alvarado St Missing person
700 block Alturas Ln Vehicle burglary
500 block Teran Dr Vandalism
July 13
3100 block Via de Todos Santos Vehicle burglary
200 block W. Ash St Armed robbery
July 19
100 block S. Main Ave Vehicle vandalism
July 20
4700 block Panache Dr Arrest: Possession of stolen vehicle
Mohegan Ln @ Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
300 block W. Clemmens Ln Vehicle burglary
