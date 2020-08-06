Fallbrook reports 304 coronavirus cases

Fallbrook has now recorded more than 300 coronavirus cases since March, and San Diego County public health officials reported the number of total COVID-19 cases in the region has crossed 30,000, even as other numbers appear to be improving.

The total number of recorded cases in Fallbrook’s 92028 ZIP code – which also includes De Luz and Rainbow – now sits at 304, or a rate of 620.3 cases per 100,000.

As of Aug. 4, the 92028 ZIP code was roughly in the middle of the county’s distribution of

coronavirus infection rates – it has the 39th-highest number of cases per 100,000, and the...