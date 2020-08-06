Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook reports 304 coronavirus cases

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/6/2020 at 6pm



Fallbrook has now recorded more than 300 coronavirus cases since March, and San Diego County public health officials reported the number of total COVID-19 cases in the region has crossed 30,000, even as other numbers appear to be improving.

The total number of recorded cases in Fallbrook’s 92028 ZIP code – which also includes De Luz and Rainbow – now sits at 304, or a rate of 620.3 cases per 100,000.

As of Aug. 4, the 92028 ZIP code was roughly in the middle of the county’s distribution of

coronavirus infection rates – it has the 39th-highest number of cases per 100,000, and the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/06/2020 22:46