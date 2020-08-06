Heat wave begins to grip SD County, to last through weekend

Last updated 8/12/2020 at 1:40pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will near triple digits today in the

San Diego County mountains and foothills, as a heat wave that will last through

the weekend begins to grip the region.

A ridge of high pressure will continue building over the southwestern

United States through Monday, ushering in the scorching heat, according to the

National Weather Service.

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Elida -- currently centered roughly

380 miles southwest of southern Baja California -- could keep temperatures down

a degree or two on Thursday, but that moisture will clear by Friday,

forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch for the San Diego County

mountains, western valleys and deserts from Friday afternoon through Monday

evening.

Highs in the county deserts could climb to 117 on Friday, then 119

from Sunday through Tuesday, according to the NWS. The mercury in the western

valleys is expected to top out in the mid-90s on Saturday, while highs near the

foothills could hit 102 on Friday and 101 on Saturday.

High temperatures today are forecast to reach 78 degrees near the

coast, 84 inland, 87 in the western valleys, 97 near the foothills, 98 in the

mountains and 114 in the deserts.