Rotary Club of Fallbrook raises support during pandemic

FALLBROOK – Rotary Club of Fallbrook saw the hardships and need the coronavirus pandemic has brought to several of the Village’s charity organizations. and organized a non-event fundraiser. In eight weeks, Rotary raised over $13,000 in support.

Checks for over $4,000 were delivered to three of the Village’s nonprofits, including The Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook, the Fallbrook Food Pantry and the Senior Foundation of Fallbrook.

Rotary Club president Jim Mendleson thanked the many people who donated, including many club members.

