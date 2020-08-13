Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Rotary Club of Fallbrook raises support during pandemic

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 6:10am



FALLBROOK – Rotary Club of Fallbrook saw the hardships and need the coronavirus pandemic has brought to several of the Village’s charity organizations. and organized a non-event fundraiser. In eight weeks, Rotary raised over $13,000 in support.

Checks for over $4,000 were delivered to three of the Village’s nonprofits, including The Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook, the Fallbrook Food Pantry and the Senior Foundation of Fallbrook.

Rotary Club president Jim Mendleson thanked the many people who donated, including many club members.

If any residents of Fallbrook have an interest in be...



