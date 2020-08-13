SBA to host Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit
Last updated 8/13/2020
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual “Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit” in collaboration with Karen Pence, the vice president’s wife, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 1-3:30 p.m., EDT.
This free event will connect military spouses with resources and information available to help them start or grow a small business.
The event will open with remarks from Pence and Jovita Carranza, administrator of SBA. Panel speakers will include representatives from the Veteran Entrepreneurial Trainin...
