Re: 'Kicking It at a dude ranch' [Village News, Letter, 8/06/20]

Dear Ms. Jones,

We are so blessed to live in Fallbrook where The Village News publisher, Julie Reeder, understands the First Amendment.

Reeder allows me to use my column inches as I see fit even while I ramble on about simple things. As a publisher, she allows freedom of opinion.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, my opinions were directed toward San Diego theater. As the arts reporter, I generally reviewed over 50 theatrical productions each year, up until this year. Let me assure you, directors often disagreed with my opinions.

Everything I write is from my point of view, which is why my contact email is at the bottom of every column.

I only ask readers to think. Not to agree.

Yet, when we disagree, we shouldn’t tattletale to the boss, lambasting the other’s point of view.

Write to me directly, and we’ll meet like big girls over a cup of tea and soon discover all the things we agree on.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached by email at [email protected]