Artists showcase a variety of art mediums at The Gallery in Fallbrook

Artist Toni Funaki creates a painting based on a strong woman who inspired her, now showing at The Gallery in Fallbrook.

Watercolors, acrylics, oils and photography are just some of the art mediums visitors will find at the Fallbrook Art Association, 127 N. Main Ave., Suite B, in Fallbrook.

Julie Compton and Ruther Parker, co-directors for The Gallery and co-presidents of Fallbrook Art Association, both have been artists for quite some time.

"I've been painting for over 30 years," Parker said. "There's so many facets to it, so many avenues; doors can open up."

Compton has been painting for around 20 years.

"I still feel like I'm learning," Compton said. "You never stop."

While the Fallbrook Art Association has been around for over 50 years, it is the first time the nonprofit has had a gallery, which officially opened two years ago.

"We had a very generous donation made, and we just thought we'd dive in and see what we could do," Compton said.

The Gallery has artwork showcased from artists in varying surrounding areas: Temecula, Murrieta, Oceanside, Vista, Escondido and Fallbrook, to name a few.

The Gallery mainly shows work from members of the Fallbrook Art Association, but they also invite other artists to show as well. Everyone who works at The Gallery are volunteers.

Artwork in The Gallery rotates monthly.

"We get anywhere from 75 to 100 or so pieces so we have to be flexible," Compton said. "We never know what we're going to be hanging."

They also have monthly shows, awarding first, second and third place ribbons and prizes.

"Other artists come in, they look around the show and judge it and then we try to get someone new every month to do that," Parker said. "Two times a year we have money shows; first place gets some money, second, third, and so on."

Before COVID-19, The Gallery hosted art classes. Their Art Assist Program classes for children were going to take place at a larger facility, but due to circumstances with social distancing and the pandemic, they are now putting together bags with a lesson in it along with supplies that the children need to complete it.

"That's been really fun, and the kids have enjoyed it and have been doing it," Compton said. "We're going to have a show in the back area, Sept. 1-19, for them."

Their fall show will be in October, and the monthly meetings on the third Saturday are also currently on hold. They also will host a plein air competition and show, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at The Grand Tradition Gardens and Estate, 220 Grand Tradition Way, in Fallbrook.

"We're hoping to get back to our meetings because not everybody in the organization shows in the gallery," Compton said.

"There's a lot of new artists that are learning; there's some older artists that don't want to sit in the gallery, just various reasons," Compton added. "Some people travel, so some people will put things in one month and then maybe not for a couple months depending on what's going on in their life."

When artists bring their artwork in, it's put into categories so they can be judged and put on display.

"Sometimes it's themes, might be all water or people or it's a challenge every month," Compton said. "It always turns out looking nice."

Artist Toni Funaki does watercolors.

"I dabbled off and on since I retired, and then when I moved here to Fallbrook two years ago I started making it more of a full-time job," Funaki said.

She's also done oils and some acrylic, she said.

Julie Compton, left, and Ruth Parker are co-directors for The Gallery and co-presidents of the Fallbrook Art Association.

"I was taking an art class at the senior center and people were talking about the art center and so I eventually got over here to see what it was all about and I joined," Funaki said.

She currently has several pieces in The Gallery, one of her paintings is an inspiration to women.

"This woman lives in Africa, and she lives in a country or community that doesn't allow women to be the chief and she wants to be the chief," Funaki said. "I read an article about her and that was my inspiration. I like to do strong women."

For more information on the Plein Air Competition/Show, or about the Fallbrook Art Association, visit http://www.fallbrookartassn.org.

Lexington Howe can be reached by email at [email protected]