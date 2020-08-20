Margaret Hunter due for sentencing for misusing campaign funds
Last updated 8/24/2020 at 9:49am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Margaret Hunter, who pleaded guilty along with her husband -- former Rep. Duncan Hunter -- to misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds, is slated to be sentenced Monday, Aug. 24 in San Diego federal court.
The former East County Congressman's wife, who also acted as his campaign manager during much of the time prosecutors say the pair improperly spent campaign funds on personal expenditures, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge more than a year ago.
Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty about six months later, then resigned from Congress the following mont...
