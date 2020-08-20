Margaret Hunter due for sentencing for misusing campaign funds

This Dec. 3, 2019, file photo shows California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter leaving federal court in San Diego. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, effective Jan. 13, after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving one of the Republican's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California. Hunter's departure ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file photo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Margaret Hunter, who pleaded guilty along with her husband -- former Rep. Duncan Hunter -- to misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds, is slated to be sentenced Monday, Aug. 24 in San Diego federal court.

The former East County Congressman's wife, who also acted as his campaign manager during much of the time prosecutors say the pair improperly spent campaign funds on personal expenditures, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge more than a year ago.

Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty about six months later, then resigned from Congress the following mont...