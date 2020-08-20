Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Navy SEAL appears in naval base San Diego courtroom on sexual assault charges

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/22/2020 at 11:13am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego-based Navy SEAL appeared in a military courtroom Friday, Aug. 21 on charges that he sexually assaulted a female sailor in Iraq last year.

Special Warfare Operator First Class Adel A. Enayat is accused of committing the assault following a Fourth of July barbecue on base and is facing sexual assault, aggravated assault and battery charges.

The charging sheet alleges Enayat sexually assaulted, choked and bit the victim at Al Assad Air Base in Iraq on July 4, 2019.

Navy spokesman Brian O' Rourke said Enayat was arraigned June 1, and appeared in court Frid...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/22/2020 16:02