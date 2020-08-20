Navy SEAL appears in naval base San Diego courtroom on sexual assault charges

Last updated 8/22/2020 at 11:13am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego-based Navy SEAL appeared in a military courtroom Friday, Aug. 21 on charges that he sexually assaulted a female sailor in Iraq last year.

Special Warfare Operator First Class Adel A. Enayat is accused of committing the assault following a Fourth of July barbecue on base and is facing sexual assault, aggravated assault and battery charges.

The charging sheet alleges Enayat sexually assaulted, choked and bit the victim at Al Assad Air Base in Iraq on July 4, 2019.

Navy spokesman Brian O' Rourke said Enayat was arraigned June 1, and appeared in court Frid...