Fallbrook Encore Club prepares for new season

The Fallbrook Encore Club's newly installed executive board includes in the back row from left, Ardell Teare as co-second vice president of special events, Ardis Duhachek as co-president, Cheryl Hurley as co-first vice president of activities, Patty Lucas as co-third vice president of membership, Terry Derry as co-first vice president of activities, Dale Kinnamon a co-second vice president of special events, Carol Kidd as co-president, Judi Buffone as treasurer and in the front row from left, Linda Johnson as recording secretary, Sherry Drzewicki as co-third vice president of membership and Carol Shrider as publicity. Not shown is Carole Parker as newsletter editor and Nancy Downs as parliamentarian and corresponding secretary.

FALLBROOK – The newly installed Fallbrook Encore Club's executive board is preparing for a new season, consistent with the current health orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Board members and activity chairs are planning creative ways to have fun together and still be safe.

Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club enjoying a wide variety of activities and special events throughout the year. Members are drawn from the communities of Fallbrook, De Luz, Rainbow and Bonsall. New members are welcomed at any time, and inquiries may be directed to co-membership chairs Patty Lucas at [email protected] or Sherry Drzewicki at 949-751-9748 or visit http://www.fallbrookencoreclub.com.

The regular monthly meetings of the 2020-2021 season will resume Sept. 1, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom, rather than gathering in person. The club will hear from Diane Kennedy of Finch Frolic Garden who will speak on the art of permaculture. Instruction is available for everyone to become familiar with Zoom. When permitted, meetings will again be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook, on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. It is not yet known when the church will be able to host community events that normally meet there.

Meanwhile, the club has planned a few activities for September.

An "Art Walk" will be hosted by Terry Derry for family groups from Sept. 3-18. Maps of the art displayed in Fallbrook public places will be provided, and participants will tour on their own and send "selfies" with the art back to the event host.

The book club will meet by Zoom, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. with Gay Smith as host.

"GO" bunco will be played over Zoom, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. with Eileen Hoctor as host.

Bingo will be enjoyed Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. over Zoom.

Fallbrook Encore Club's COVID-19 compliant "Carey" prepares to join this season's Scarecrow Days display in Fallbrook soon.

"Walkabout" participants will take a virtual tour of San Dieguito County Park in Del Mar, followed by a trip to the park with their family with Pat Bodi as host.

Those wishing to participate in an event should contact the host for each activity.

The special event chairs are also planning the traditional holiday luncheon Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pala Mesa Resort. Guests of the popular and festive annual event will be offered a plated luncheon in the sunroom, with the "social distancing" currently required. Members are encouraged to save the date, with more details to come.

Encore Club also joins with Newcomers Club for some combined "Newcore" activities throughout the year. The Newcore RV group trip to Flying Flags Resort in Buellton in Santa Barbara Country, Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, is still on, with more trips to come in the future.

Submitted by Fallbrook Encore Club.