Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort presents La Séptima Banda

 
Last updated 9/3/2020 at 2:57am



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced La Séptima Banda is coming to the Starlight Theater Saturday, Sept. 26. The outdoor concert event will feature a variety of regional Mexican music, from bandas and cumbias to rancheras and narcocorridos. General admission tickets are on sale now for $30.

La Séptima Banda is a large 17-piece group which plays a variety of regional Mexican music, from bandas and cumbias to rancheras and their specialty, narcocorridos. The group began playing together in 1994 under the name Banda San Luis and recorded two albums for Sony Mexico. Neither album chart...



Village News

