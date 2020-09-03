Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The Honest Migraine invites reader experiences

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/4/2020 at 3:48am

The Honest Migraine is a new blog for migraine suffers to share their experiences and health tips.

FALLBROOK – A new website launched Thursday, Aug. 20, offering migraine sufferers an opportunity to share their experiences with others seeking helpful tips.

The Honest Migraine has been designed and developed by Shelby Ramsey to create a community for those who would like to share their challenges and successes in managing or helping another individual with migraine headaches.

"We have the ability to help each other in a positive way with suggestions," Ramsey said.

Ramsey began the blog sharing details of her six-year journey with migraines and what has led to her to wellness. She discusses treatments, exercise, healthy eating practices, mindfulness and more.

The Honest Migraine will feature regular interviews with other individuals affected by migraines, medical professionals who assist migraine patients and other health information.

"My goal is to share my experiences with migraines with readers and endeavor to be an uplifting person of support during their journey with this debilitating condition," Ramsey said.

For more information, visit http://thehonestmigraine.com

Submitted by The Honest Migraine.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/04/2020 10:46