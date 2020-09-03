The Honest Migraine invites reader experiences

The Honest Migraine is a new blog for migraine suffers to share their experiences and health tips.

FALLBROOK – A new website launched Thursday, Aug. 20, offering migraine sufferers an opportunity to share their experiences with others seeking helpful tips.

The Honest Migraine has been designed and developed by Shelby Ramsey to create a community for those who would like to share their challenges and successes in managing or helping another individual with migraine headaches.

"We have the ability to help each other in a positive way with suggestions," Ramsey said.

Ramsey began the blog sharing details of her six-year journey with migraines and what has led to her to wellness. She discusses treatments, exercise, healthy eating practices, mindfulness and more.

The Honest Migraine will feature regular interviews with other individuals affected by migraines, medical professionals who assist migraine patients and other health information.

"My goal is to share my experiences with migraines with readers and endeavor to be an uplifting person of support during their journey with this debilitating condition," Ramsey said.

For more information, visit http://thehonestmigraine.com

Submitted by The Honest Migraine.