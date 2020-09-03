Heatwave begins throughout San Diego County, brings elevated fire risk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures could soar into the triple digits in most of San Diego County Friday, Sept. 4 as a brutal stretch of heat begins, bringing an elevated risk of wildfires this weekend in the mountains and the western valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will strengthen over the West Coast throughout Labor Day weekend, ushering in the sweltering conditions, forecasters said. The heat, low relative humidity and gust winds out of the east will also elevate fire weather conditions in the mountains and the western valleys on Saturday and Sunday.

