Valley Fire at 7,565 Acres and 11% containment

JAPATUL VALLEY (CNS) - Firefighters labored for a fifth day today to subdue a wildfire that has blackened thousands of acres in rural eastern San Diego County, leveling several dozen homes and outbuildings and forcing widespread evacuations.

The blaze, dubbed the Valley Fire, erupted for unknown reasons early Saturday afternoon off Spirit Trail and Carveacre Road in Japatul Valley, southeast of Alpine, according to Cal Fire.

As of 9 this morning, the wind-driven inferno remained at an estimated 17,565 acres and was 11% contained, the state agency reported. The blaze has destroyed 20 "habita...