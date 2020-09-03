Fallbrook Chamber opens registration for annual charity golf tournament

From left, Rod Walz, Jon Frandell, Jennie David and Tae Cho celebrate winning Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Charity Golf Tournament. The 2020 event, Friday, Sept. 25, is open for registration.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce opened registration for its annual Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25.

All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tournament play is enhanced by lunch, an opportunity drawing, a virtual silent auction, contests and golf awards. A portion of the proceeds will benefit REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, a local nonprofit where children and adults with disabilities learn how to ride horses. Additionally, the putting contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to also benefit REINS.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a veteran to play. For more information regarding the tournament, to make a donation or sign up to play, contact the Fallbrook Chamber office at 760-728-5845 or at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.