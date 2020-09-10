One killed, one badly hurt in solo crash on I-15

HIDDEN MEADOWS (CNS) - A young Riverside County man was killed early Tuesday, Sept. 15 and another was badly injured in a solo car crash on Interstate 15.

The driver and passenger, both 21, were in a northbound Lexus ES 350 that veered out of control at high speed and veered off the freeway south of Gopher Canyon Road in the Hidden Meadows area shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sedan traveled across a dirt-and-asphalt center median, went up a brushy embankment and struck a wire guardrail at the top of the slope, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark L...