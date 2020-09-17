Kicking It against cats and politicians

Should anyone be confused by the following rant, please recognize these words constitute only my opinion.

I started out last year writing about my adventures in exercise, which also was “my opinion.” Consequently, my birthday plans crashed when I couldn’t leave this wonderful country due to the coronavirus.

Consequently, I now write this column to purge my mind of empty useless trivia, random thoughts and unsolicited opinions for which it appears I have many.

As it turns out, I have much in common with Maxine. We both have lots of uninvited wisdom to share.

Is it just me or does anybody else find happy hour arriving earlier every day?

Originally, I wanted to discuss wandering cats and the damage they do within my certified wildlife habitat garden. After all, I paid the requisite $50 to the National Wildlife Society for the sign that says it is a certified wildlife habitat.

Then I became so miffed at the mayor of Portland, I had to include a snarky personal observation about him. More about that later.

But first, the cat. This particular cat has a black back, white belly and sports white socks. He resides mere blocks away from us and freely roams up our hill at leisure. If only this wanderer would snatch a germ-laden ground squirrel or a gopher – said same feline would be a hero instead of being a marauding pirate shushed from our yard.

As it is, this particular feline kills baby bunnies and attacks our migrating feathered friends just for sport. He is not hungry. He is a predator and an animal-killing machine, also known as a cat.

Like the other cats in the area, this one cannot read that they are invading a sanctuary.

All of these sneaky felines skulk in hiding just a leap away from the bunnies and birds breakfasting under the bird feeder. No doubt, they are more illiterate wanderers. Wildlife’s lives matter, too.

Self-righteous cats and rioters have a lot in common. Apparently, they need not abide by the same rules that govern the rest of us, aka the maskless Ms. Nancy Pelosi.

Mostly I’m also talking about the rioters accosting our major cities. Of them all, my least favorite people include the Portland mayor and his district attorney.

But the funniest thing, if thugs can ever be considered funny, is the mob doesn’t like or respect the Portland mayor either. They came after him at his home.

Which is ironic, since it’s his fault for not bringing peace to the former rose capitol of the Northwest.

Instead, of protecting the citizens in his condo-association, this yo-yo abandoned his neighbors leaving the rest of them to be burned out by the same mob he allowed to infiltrate this once glorious city.

Portland’s now former beautiful downtown must be in vulgar ruins thanks to the elected scum coward posing as its mayor.

Alas, until the police are awarded praise and funds for their brave heroics and/or until this dude is recalled, which will no doubt constitute both, I guess the city of Portland wants this spineless, left-wing stupid head.

That is really all I have to say.

Besides, kindly keep your wild animal-killing felines under lock and key.

Oh, and drive to the polls this year to vote. That is my last and final prayer.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at [email protected]