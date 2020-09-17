Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Miller achieves Del Mar trainer championship, stakes win on final weekend

 
Last updated 9/17/2020 at 2:35pm

Peter Miller, who trains his horses at the San Luis Rey Training Center when he does not have them at the track where the meet is being held, is the trainer champion for the 2020 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club summer meet.

"Thankful and grateful," Miller said. "I'm very appreciative of my team, everyone on the team."

Miller ended the meet with 28 wins, including six victories in stakes races. His final stakes win of the meet occurred September 4 when Good With People won the I'm Smokin Stakes for California-bred two-year-olds. Miller had 116 starts during the meet and added 25 second-place res...



