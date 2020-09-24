Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Santa Ana winds, heat bring increased risk of wildfires in San Diego County

 
Last updated 9/28/2020 at 9:01am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Santa Ana winds will sweep through parts of San Diego County Monday, Sept. 28 as temperatures heat up amid low humidity, significantly raising the risk of wildfires throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A wide area of high pressure will build over the western United States today, ushering in hot and dry weather in Southern California through Thursday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued a red flag warning from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for the San Diego County mountains and the western valleys.

Sustained winds today out of the east and northeast are expected to be between 15-20 mph, with gusts possible reaching 30 mph, forecasters said. Daytime humidity is expected to drop to 10-15 percent throughout the region.

The red flag warning means that outdoor burning is not recommended, and any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, according to the NWS. Wind speeds are expected to weaken this evening, but low humidity and dry fuels will elevate the risk of wildfires through at least Thursday.

The NWS also issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday in the western valleys.

High temperatures today are forecast to reach 78 degrees near the coast, 86 inland, 90 in the western valleys, 97 near the foothills, 91 in the mountains and 106 in the deserts.

The mercury could reach the triple digits in many western valley communities on Tuesday and Wednesday, forecaster said. Highs in the deserts are expected to drop to 105 on Tuesday, then rise to 109 on Wednesday.

 

