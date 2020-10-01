Fallbrook High AD talks preseason training

While there won't be training sessions similar to this Fallbrook High School football summer camp back in years past, workouts, following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, will and are taking place to get athletes ready for the upcoming high school seasons.

Slowly but surely, athletes from Fallbrook High School are beginning to get some training ahead of what will be a fast and furious two-season sports calendar this school year.

While the athletes aren't officially training as Warriors, they are getting some work in.

"We're going to be open and up here on (Sept.) 28th, which is good for the outside club teams if you have a facility," Pat Walker, athletic director of Fallbrook High, said. "We're going to have football – they are going to be able to work out. Of course, following all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines....