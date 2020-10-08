Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Intern 

Fallbrook resident goes on solo walk for Alzheimer's

 
Last updated 10/7/2020 at 2:53pm

Angelica Orozco on Alzheimer's walk

Village News/Courtesy photo

Angelica Orozco wears all purple on her walk for Alzheimer's to bring awareness to the Alzheimer's Association's annual "Walk to end Alzheimer's."

On the morning of Sept. 26, Angelica Orozco began her solo walk through Fallbrook to end Alzheimer's.

After her grandfather was diagnosed with dementia in 2014, Orozco promised her grandmother that she would take care of him. Her grandmother died shortly after that, and Orozco has been caring for her grandfather ever since.

When he was first diagnosed, Orozco fully immersed herself in all the information she could find. It wasn't until 2016 when she learned about the annual Alzheimer's walk hosted by the Alzheimer's Association. She has been participating in these walks for four years now...



