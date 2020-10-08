Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

FUESD students return to classes Oct. 5 in hybrid in person/online format

 
Last updated 10/8/2020 at 1:46pm

Student walking on campus

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Potter Jr. High School students return to on campus learning and are dropped off at designated areas around the campus, nearest to the classrooms where they will spend the day, Oct. 6.

Some Fallbrook Union Elementary School District students were heading back to school in person Oct. 5 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic first began to take hold locally in March.

Students are returning to classes in two cohorts, trading off on attending in person two days a week – either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday depending on whether students are assigned to "Group A" or "Group B." Students will attend virtual classes on days when they are not scheduled to be on campus, and all students will have virtual classes on Fridays.

