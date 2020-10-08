5 ways to build your savings

With National Savings Day approaching Oct. 12, this year’s “celebrations” may be more important than ever.

According to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, 30% of Americans have been saving more in the past six months.

Spending and saving overview

In the past six months, what best describes your approach to money?

· In the middle – Spend and save within your means. (62%)

· Save – Better to be safe than sorry. Aiming for long-term financial security. (30%)

· Spend – Money will keep coming. Enjoy what has been well-earned. (8%)

In the past six months, have you been spendin...