Jones' measure for skate parks signed into law

 
Last updated 10/8/2020 at 2:22pm



SACRAMENTO – Senate Bill 1003, a measure written by state Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, which extends the immunity from liability that local governments receive when operating skate parks, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Skate parks are reserved areas, often in community parks, that are set aside and built for use by skateboarders and extreme sport riders who use all-wheeled, nonmotorized bicycles, scooters and wheelchairs. Locally operated skate parks offer a place for skateboarders and sport riders to enjoy their sport and hone their skills.

