Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Rainbow to speed up water meter replacements

 
Last updated 10/14/2020 at 5:56pm



The Rainbow Municipal Water District approved a series of measures intended to expedite the replacement of water meters.

Rainbow's board voted 4-0, Sept. 22, with Helene Brazier not able to participate in the meeting, to approve a change order in the contract with Concord Utility Services for backfill and box placement, to amend the contract with Harris and Associates to provide additional construction management services, and to approve a rental agreement with Hawthorne Machinery for a vacuum.

"This is an important project to standardize and upgrade our water services for the benefit of ou...



