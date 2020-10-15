Winter's coming, time to get discounted rain barrels

Rain barrels let homeowners "harvest" rain right off their roof and use it to keep their gardens or lawns green the old-fashioned way.

It's still hot outside, but fall has officially arrived and that means the winter rainy season is just around the corner.

It also means October is the perfect time to get a discounted rain barrel for as little as $25 to catch every drop, cut gardening water costs and protect beaches simultaneously.

Thanks to San Diego County's Watershed Protection Program and the nonprofit Solana Center, residents can order a top-of-the-line, discounted $90 Ivy rain barrel online.

And the total cost could be as low as $25 if they qualify for an additional Metropolitan Water District rebate and a separate c...