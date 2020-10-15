Dickinson Family Farms paves the way, bringing organic Julian apples to Jimbo's

Jeff Dickinson, right, president and CEO of Dickinson Family Farms, stands with his son and vice president, Andrew Dickinson, at Bailey Creek Ranch.

FALLBROOK – Dickinson Family Farm Services has fostered a partnership between their clients – Bailey Creek Ranch and Jimbo's Naturally – to make organic Julian apples available to consumers across San Diego County for the first time this fall.

Although San Diego has more small farms than any other county in the state, there is a wide gap between small farmers and local consumers. Dickinson Family Farms has managed to bridge that gap with one more ranch just in time for the apple harvest.

The new owners of Bailey Creek Ranch have spent the past two years intently focused on the regener...