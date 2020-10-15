Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Dickinson Family Farms paves the way, bringing organic Julian apples to Jimbo's

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/14/2020 at 4:34pm

two men

Village News/Lauren di Matteo Images

Jeff Dickinson, right, president and CEO of Dickinson Family Farms, stands with his son and vice president, Andrew Dickinson, at Bailey Creek Ranch.

FALLBROOK – Dickinson Family Farm Services has fostered a partnership between their clients – Bailey Creek Ranch and Jimbo's Naturally – to make organic Julian apples available to consumers across San Diego County for the first time this fall.

Although San Diego has more small farms than any other county in the state, there is a wide gap between small farmers and local consumers. Dickinson Family Farms has managed to bridge that gap with one more ranch just in time for the apple harvest.

The new owners of Bailey Creek Ranch have spent the past two years intently focused on the regener...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/16/2020 09:17