By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Kennedy vying for District 1 NCFPD director seat

 
Last updated 10/15/2020 at 4:25pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

David Kennedy is running to fill the District 1 seat on the North County Fire Protection District's Board of Directors.

David Kennedy had a good reason to narrowly miss a deadline with Village News to submit his Q&A answers to the paper prior to our print press deadline - he was fighting fires in Northern California.

The veteran Vista fire captain is one of two on the ballot to serve on the North County Fire Protection District Board of Directors in District 1 - the other candidate being Lee J. De Meo, who most recently has served as a trustee on the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees.

Both, De Meo and Kennedy, were sent the same questions by Village News so that readers could get a litt...



