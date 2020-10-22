Fallbrook Music Society presents world music with Quarteto Nuevo

Last updated 10/21/2020 at 3:09pm

In Quarteto Nuevo includes, from left, Felipe Fraga on percussion, Jacob Szekely on cello, Damon Zick on soprano saxophone and Kenton Youngstrom on acoustic guitar.

FALLBROOK – Continuing its Classical Sundays format, Fallbrook Music Society presented a one-of-a-kind ensemble, Quarteto Nuevo, beginning Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m.

Winners of the Beverly Hills National Auditions competition, Quarteto Nuevo merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with razor-sharp precision.

Headlined by Fallbrook favorite, Damon Zick on soprano saxophone, the ensemble melds the music of ancient worlds, contemporary cultures and the more well-known classical styles.

"The goal of Fallbrook Music Society is to build new audiences and reach music l...