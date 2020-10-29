Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Wayne Yonce
Special to Village News 

Remembering the wildlife on Red Mountain

 
Last updated 10/28/2020 at 3:35pm

"You've got to come see what's happening!'' was the urgent phone message from our nearest neighbor. My wife, Ann, and I rushed down our long driveway, past their house, and down the road to the gully where they stood pointing at something very few people have seen.

Two huge Western Diamondback rattlesnakes, at least 6 feet long, with heads as large as my hand, were passionately engaged in their mating ritual.

Their bodies were wrapped around each other, like the entwined serpents of the medical caduceus. Standing on rattling tails, they weaved about, fanged mouths finally touching. They thr...



