San Diego County updates COVID-19 figures, Oct. 26

By Katie Cadiao County of San Diego Communications Office

Last updated 10/28/2020 at 4:55pm

Here is a COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency

with data through Oct. 25.

State Metrics:

Â· San Diego Countyâ€™s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 7.0 per 100,000 residents, placing the County in the Red Tier.

Â· The testing positivity percentage is 3.3%, placing the County in Tier 3 or the Orange Tier.

Â· The stateâ€™s health equity metric looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions.

Â· The Countyâ€™s health equity testing positivity percentage is 5.5. This metric does not move coun...