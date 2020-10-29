Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Katie Cadiao
County of San Diego Communications Office 

San Diego County updates COVID-19 figures, Oct. 26

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/28/2020 at 4:55pm



Here is a COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency

with data through Oct. 25.

State Metrics:

Â· San Diego Countyâ€™s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 7.0 per 100,000 residents, placing the County in the Red Tier.

Â· The testing positivity percentage is 3.3%, placing the County in Tier 3 or the Orange Tier.

Â· The stateâ€™s health equity metric looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions.

Â· The Countyâ€™s health equity testing positivity percentage is 5.5. This metric does not move coun...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
Â© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/29/2020 12:18