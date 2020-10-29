Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa & Resort hosts premium sporting event watch parties

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:23am



PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort is one of the region’s prime locations to watch premium sporting events. Patrons can enjoy a variety of content, including upcoming DAZN Boxing Events. The content will be included in property-wide television programming, as well as on the 14’ Jumbotron at Luis Rey’s Sports Bar.

Luis Rey’s Sports Bar features modern décor, a diverse food menu, 16 ice-cold beers on draft which include craft, domestic, and imported brews, and a large variety of HD video sports programming.

Patrons can view a wide variety of sporting events on a daily basis on sever...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/29/2020 12:20