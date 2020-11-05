Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Megan Johnson McCullough
Special to Village News 

Hunger hormones: Who's in control

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 1:41pm

two women with salad

Village News/Kelley Belcastro photo

When your stomach talks to you, listen when it whispers before it starts to scream. Always take a moment before making food choices to make sure you are truly hungry.

Having a healthy appetite, one that says, "I'm hungry," then "I'm full," is part of a cat and mouse game we play daily. The majority of us have no problem wanting to eat but stopping is a whole other event.

The hunger hormones in the body are called leptin and ghrelin. Both play a role in body weight. Leptin is in charge of decreasing one's appetite while ghrelin increases appetite. They have a tug of war relationship; one that we fully sense and feel.

Leptin is made by our fat cells. It is the all-ruling appetite suppressor. Leptin levels are lower in persons who are thin and are higher in...



