Taylor wins seven San Diego Press Club awards – including four first place honors
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 2:14pm
SAN DIEGO – Freelance writer Nathalie Taylor, a Village News and Sourcebook magazine affiliate since 2003, won seven awards from the San Diego Press Club Tuesday, Oct. 27. Due to COVID-19, the 47th Annual Excellence in Journalism Award ceremony was held online, broadcast from the San Diego Automotive Museum.
Since 2004, Taylor has won 87 writing awards. She has also taken many of the photographs that accompany her articles.
Taylor received four first-place awards, two second-place awards and one third-place award. Five of the articles were published in the Village News, and two were 202...
